GMS Racing NCWTS Talladega Superspeedway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. However, Creed won't be racing in the familiar orange and blue colors, as the team will switch to pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Riding along with Sheldon will be ribbons with names of breast cancer survivors who are related to GMS Racing employees and crew members.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 53 at Talladega Superspeedway. This chassis is an absolute bullet, with a track record of three poles and two wins on superspeedway tracks. Kaz Grala took this Silverado to victory lane at Daytona in 2017, and Timothy Peters emerged victorious with it at Talladega in 2018. Most recently, Creed took it to Daytona in February, where it finished 6th, and he also used it to compete at Talladega last season, where it finished 12th.

- #Back2Back: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 GMS Racing team have some ground to make up after a catastrophic crash last time out in Las Vegas. Entering Talladega, the reigning NCWTS champion is in need of five points to break back into the Playoffs picture. With two races left to run until the next cutoff race, this feat is more than doable, but the crew isn't taking anything for granted just yet.

- Quote: "I think we have a good opportunity to overcome last weekend's mistakes at Talladega. Statistically, I'm not that great of a superspeedway racer, but I always enjoy racing on these types of tracks. I think that in order to be competitive on Saturday we need to race aggressive from the start, but we can't afford to get ourselves in trouble. If we can walk away with some solid stage points and a good finish, I'll be a pretty happy guy as we look forward to inching our way closer to Phoenix."