NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Ford F-150 Deegan is making her 21st career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start on Saturday afternoon at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Ford driver is making her second career NCWTS superspeedway start. Earlier this year in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Deegan made her first superspeedway start from ninth and ran in the top-10, but finished 24th after making contact with the wall and damaging her F-150.

In last weekend's event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the young driver started 17th in the Craftsman F-150. Deegan had a strong run for most of the event, but late in the race she received contact from a spinning truck and was forced to retire her truck and finish 31st.

In June of 2020, Deegan made an ARCA Menards Series start at the Alabama superspeedway. She started third and finished seventh in the 75-lap event.

Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called 12 NCWTS events at Talladega. The New York native has earned three wins -- 2007 and 2008 with Todd Bodine, 2020 with Raphael Lessard -- and three pole awards, along with seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile venue.

