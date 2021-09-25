Mechanical Issues Relegate John Hunter Nemechek to 33rd-Place Finish

After starting the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 from the pole, John Hunter Nemechek led all 30 laps in the opening stage to capture his 11 th stage win of the year.

During the middle stanza, the Berry’s Manufacturing Tundra experienced a number of mechanical issues that would set back the No. 4 team for the remainder of the race. Nemechek would lose power twice throughout the final two stages and spend 44 laps behind the wall in the Final Stage before being relegated to a 33 rd -place finish.