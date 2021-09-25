NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Las Vegas II

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 29th
Finish: 23rd
- Gray was quick to work his way forward from his 29th starting spot. The Ford driver was 21st when the first caution came out on lap five. With 10 laps to go in Stage 1, Gray was up to 14th and ended it in 11th. Gray pitted during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help his entry which was a little loose.
- The Ford Performance driver started the second stage from the eighth position. Under caution on lap 52, Gray was in the ninth position and reported his truck needed to be freed up a little bit. He visited pit road and the race returned to green with just a few laps remaining in the stage. Gray managed a great restart and he concluded the stage in the sixth spot.
- With a truck that felt pretty neutral, Gray did not pit during the stage break which allowed him to start the final stage in second. Throughout several early stage cautions, the young driver maintained a top-five position. Under caution on lap 117, Gray visited pit road for service and restarted 10th. Shortly after the green flag, Gray experienced a flat tire which forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and put him two laps down. The Ford Performance driver finished 23rd in the event.