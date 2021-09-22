Spencer Davis ready for seventh Truck Series start of 2021 at Las Vegas

Davis, the Dawsonville, Ga. native will make his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and looks to boost his Mooresville, N.C.-based team to a season-high finish in the 19th Truck Series race of the season.

Statistically speaking, the 1.5-mile speedway of Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a solid track for the 22-year-old driver and ahead of his fifth Truck Series start in Sin City, he hopes to roll the dice and earn a top-10 under the Friday night lights.

In his four prior starts, Davis has wheeled to four top-20 finishes nestled with two top-15 finishes including a 13th in his Truck Series debut at Las Vegas in 2018 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Last spring, he finished 12th in his family-owned entry.

Davis has completed all but two of the 536 laps available for a 99.6 percentage lap completion.

“Las Vegas has been a pretty good track for me,” said Davis. “We may not of had the best starting position over the last couple of years, especially last year with the pandemic and all, but we’ve been able to make steady gains throughout the race to put us in a good position for a solid finish.

“We have been working on this truck for a few weeks diligently preparing it for battle and I’m confident that will be competitive on Friday night.”

Davis says the lack of practice and qualifying has certainly helped his team from a financial standpoint, but it has also prevented some challenges during the early run of the race.

“It’s a huge cost-cutting measure for us to not have practice and qualifying, but that time you had spent dialing in your truck is now being done in a crucial part of the race which is Stage 1,” added Davis.

“Everyone is in the same boat, so I’m okay with that, but it has forced some of the smaller teams to be more aggressive on our setups to make sure we’re marching forward from the drop of the green flag with the intent to stay on the lead lap.