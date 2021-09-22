Spencer Davis ready for seventh Truck Series start of 2021 at Las Vegas

|
|
Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as a major partner for Davis’s 30th career Truck Series race.
INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.
The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.
A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.
“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”
Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Davis will lineup 34th for the 134-lap race.
Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the third consecutive NCWTS race.
Entering Las Vegas, Davis, 22, has 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).
Following Las Vegas, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Sat. October 2, 2021.
For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).
The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).
Spencer Davis PR