Howie DiSavino III to race in late Mother’s memory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Keeping his mother’s spirit close to him, DiSavino’s passenger door will adorn a special name rail decal.
In addition to Bristol, DiSavino made his NCWTS debut in April at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and competed at both Texas Motor Speedway and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June. He is also a six-time participant in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two top-10 finishes for AM Racing.
Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will continue to guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.
The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).
HDIII PR