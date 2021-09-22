Gilliland and Speedco Look to Play Spoilers in Las Vegas

“I think we'll be a threat at Las Vegas and the rest of the season," said Gilliland. "We're still racing for an owners championship and getting as high in the points as possible. We're still going to be competitive and plan on racing with the guys that are still in the championship hunt. Our Speedco team has had a great season, but it's not over it. We still have work to do."
Gilliland heads into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with six previous starts. He has three Top-10 finishes with a best result of fifth.
Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.