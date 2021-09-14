GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Motor Speedway II Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: Mayhew Tools, a longtime sponsor of Doug Coby in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition, will join forces with Coby for his NCWTS debut at Bristol. Mayhew Tools is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States, growing their extensive professional grade, American made product line to include pry bars, pneumatics, cable ties, and more.
- Chassis history/info: Coby and his No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 301 in Thunder Valley. This chassis has been in the GMS Racing stable since 2017 and has won twice with Johnny Sauter at Chicagoland in 2017 and Charlotte in 2018. Most recently, Jack Wood ran this Silverado at Nashville where he qualified second and finished 11th.
- Not-So New Kid on the Block: Doug Coby will make his first ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on Thursday night in Bristol. Colby, however, is not your average rookie. In fact, he has the most experience out of any of the GMS Racing drivers, with a career in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour spanning two full decades. In total, Colby has 31 wins, 105 Top 5 finishes, 157 Top 10 finishes, in 255 starts behind the wheel of a modified.
- Quote: "Can’t wait to get out there with GMS Racing for my first Camping World Truck Series start. It’s been really exciting so far and hopefully we have a strong run for Mayhew Tools. It’s going to be challenging because Bristol always is, but I’m really looking forward to it!”