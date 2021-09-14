GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Motor Speedway II Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 310 at Bristol Motor Speedway. This chassis has not competed at all this season, but was used last year at Bristol where it finished 11th. Most recently, the chassis earned a 3rd place finish at Martinsville in November, its best finish to date.

- #Back2Back: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 GMS Racing team have opened the NCWTS Playoffs in a big way by dominating and winning the first two races of the Round of 10 at Gateway and Darlington. Heading into Bristol, Creed has taken over the points lead, and is securely locked into the next round. It's safe to say that driver No. 2 is off to a great start of potentially competing for championship number two.

- Quote: "My No. 2 team has been absolutely killing it since we started the Playoffs. I'm ready to head to Bristol with another good starting position. Hopefully, we can end this round on another high note and keep building our momentum heading into the Round of 8."