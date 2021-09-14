Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Alan on Racing at Bristol: “I’m excited to be driving again for Niece Motorsports,” said Alan. “Our AUTOParkIt Chevrolet was strong at Darlington, and seeing the guys working long hours at the shop, I’m confident our truck will be fast for Bristol as well.



I’m in the learning process right now with both the truck itself and running new tracks every week. So knowing the equipment is good allows me to totally focus on learning the track and pushing myself further each and every lap. Bristol is another tough track and another new track for me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and continuing to gain experience in the trucks.”



Alan at Bristol: Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Alan’s seventh start of the season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and his first start at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Alan continues to garner experience in the Truck Series, with six races so far, all coming this season. The 21-year-old driver made starts at the Daytona Road Course, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville, Pocono, and Watkins Glen.



He also made his first start with Niece Motorsports earlier this month at Darlington Raceway, starting 31st and having a strong run, advancing to 12th, before being collected in an incident with approximately 30 laps to go.



On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from AUTOParkit™.

Niece Motorsports PR