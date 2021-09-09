Howard To Join MHR As Team Plans For 2022

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced today that an agreement has been reached to bring Colby Howard on board, as the team is looking to expand to a two-truck operation in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2022.

Howard is a 19-year-old, third-generation driver from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

“We’re pleased to have Colby join our team for 2022, as we look to expand our Camping World Truck Series program,” said team co-owner Bill McAnally. “Colby comes from a racing family and brings with him an extensive racing resume. Most recently, he had an impressive run in the truck series race at Darlington last week.”

Howard started his racing career competing on dirt bikes at the age of 6. He later transitioned to racing on four wheels – competing in Bandoleros and then late models. He worked his way up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, making more than 40 starts for JD Motorsports in 2020 and 2021. He also has made three starts in the Camping World Truck Series.

Howard’s grandfather, Buddy Howard, won track championships at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina and his father, Rodney Howard, competed in what is now the Xfinity Series.

Howard expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the MHR team in 2022.

“I’m really excited to be joining a team of this caliber,” Howard said. “I feel like it’s a big step in my career. I’m really looking forward to going there next year and working with Bill and all the guys – being competitive and going for wins and a championship.”

MHR is working on putting all the sponsorship into place for the 2022 season and will announce the sponsors when details are finalized.

In preparing to expand, the team will be looking for additional crew members. Qualified personnel may submit resumes to crew chief Mark Hillman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to McAnally at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

MHR was formed when McAnally partnered with Bill and Mona Hilgemann at the beginning of 2020, to field an entry in the truck series on a full-time basis.

