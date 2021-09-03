Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the In It to Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway from the 33rd position on Sunday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. * The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fall Darlington event was scheduled to replace the cancelled Canadian Tire Motorsports Park event do to COVID-19 and continued Canadian border closures.



– Darlington Raceway Stats; Sunday afternoon’s In It to Win It 200 will mark Anderson’s seventh NCWTS start of the 2021 season, and the third NCWTS event Anderson has competed in at the Darlington Raceway. In two previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 17.0 with a best of 10th in the Spring of 2021.



- Capital City Towing; Located in Columbia, South Carolina; Capital City Towing is able to tow, recover, or haul anything! Whether you are in need of emergency road side repair, winching, recovery, local or long-distance towing and hauling, Capital City is ready to serve you. 24/7 services are available for when you need them the most. Capital City always provides a quick response time. Contact Capital City today at 803-786-9994 or online at CapitalCityTowingSC.com for your towing, recovery, or hauling needs.







- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring chassis No. 008 for Anderson to compete with in Sunday afternoon’s In It to Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway. Chassis No. 008 last competed for JAR at World Wide Technology Raceway just two weeks ago. In that race Anderson encounter engine issues early on and would retire on Lap-68 of 163 and would be scored in 37th position. Chassis No. 008 has seen on track action three other times during the 2021 season; Anderson drove No. 008 to a 10th place finish after starting 34th at Darlington in May, Howie DiSavino III in his NCWTS debut steered No. 008 to a 34th place finish, and Anderson drove it to a Top-25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

JAR PR