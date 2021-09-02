Spencer Davis Motorsports returns to Truck Series competition at Darlington

Dawsonville, Ga. native Spencer Davis is set to make his sixth NCWTS start of the 2021 season and compete in his first race since the Truck Series return at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Over the past nine weeks, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has methodically been working to improve their program with the intent to compete for top-20 finishes for the remainder of their 2021 Truck Series schedule.

“Our first two races of the season were great and we thought we were heading in the right direction, but the next three races we were missing something a little bit, so we decided to take some time and regroup,” offered Davis.

“The last two months or so we’ve been diligent in working on the areas we feel like we needed to improve and I feel like we’re coming back to Darlington with a refreshed and recharged attitude and we can look ahead to the race this weekend with a positive outlook.”

Davis, 22, will make his second NCWTS start at the track Too Tough To Tame in Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 and while he was one of the 19-trucks involved in a Lap 119 restart in the spring, the two-time ARCA Menards Series East winner was extremely thankful for the track time before the incident.

“I definitely learned a lot about Darlington before getting swept into the crash,” added Davis. “We were making steady progress throughout the race. It definitely was a challenge to come to a tough track like Darlington without any laps and go straight into race mode.

“We were making strides though and I was happy about that. We will be starting deep in the field on Sunday afternoon, so our goal is just to be progressive and make positive adjustments with our No. 11 INOX Lubricants Toyota Tundra and hope we can find ourselves on the cusp of a top-20 finish at the end of the race.”

In February, SDM announced that INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as the team’s primary partner this season.

INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.

The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.

A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.

“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Davis will lineup 36th for the 147-lap race.

Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief has been promoted to crew chief for the NASCAR Next alumnus for the remainder of the 2021 NCWTS season.

Entering Darlington, Davis, 22, has 28 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).

Following Darlington, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on Fri. Sept. 24. 2021.

For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram ( @spencerdavis_29 ) and Twitter ( @spencerdavis_29).

Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram ( @teamsdm11 ) and Twitter ( @teamSDM11).

The In It To Win It 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 17th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The field will take the green flag on Sun., Sept. 5, 2021, shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.