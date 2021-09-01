Chandler Smith - No. 18 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Darlington 2 Preview

Mr. Smith Meets the Lady in Black: Chandler Smith and the No. 18 JBL team head to Darlington Raceway for the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs looking to rebound from a disappointing start to the rookie driver’s inaugural playoff campaign. A hub issue in the opening stage at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway forced Smith to the garage for several laps and relegated the Georgia native to a 28 th -place finish in the first of three races in the Round of 10. The Georgia native currently sits 18 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8 with two races remaining. Smith finished the regular season 10 th on the playoff grid, 10 points above the cutoff line for qualifying for the post season, after posting three top-five and five top-10 finishes across 15 races. Smith and fellow Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Carson Hocevar are the only two drivers who are competing for a driver’s championship for the first time. The other eight contenders have all competed for the Truck Series championship at least one time in previous seasons. While this is his first competing for a Camping World Truck Series driver’s championship, Smith has at least one Truck Series start at all seven tracks that will be contested during the 2021 playoffs, including two starts at Darlington. Earlier this year at the 1.33-mile-oval, Smith finished the opening stage seventh and Stage Two fourth before getting caught up in a 17-truck pileup on the frontstretch that would relegate him to a 27 th -place finish. Last September, the talented teenager was running sixth with just under 20 laps remaining when a loose wheel forced him to pit road under green-flag conditions and left him with a disappointing 23 rd -place finish. The 19-year-old driver ranks third among full-time Truck Series drivers with 165 laps led this season. He accumulated 119 of those laps led over the final four races of the regular season. The Toyota Racing Development driver has 11 top-five, and 14 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 15.6 across 32 career Camping World Truck Series starts. His runner-up finish at Knoxville Raceway earlier this season equaled the career-best finish he achieved at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2019. While this is Smith’s first time taking part in the driver’s portion of the NASCAR Camping World Serie playoffs, he has been a part of the owner’s playoffs for the No. 51 team each of the last two seasons. Last year, he recorded top-five finishes in all three races of the Round of 10 (Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway) advancing the No. 51 team to the Round of 8. He opened the Round of 8 up with another top-five finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City before an accident relegated him to a 21st-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth in the second race of the round and then after Brandon Jones finished 17 th in the final race in the Round of 8 the No. 51 team was eliminated from playoff contention. Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman calls the shots for Smith and the No. 18 team this season. Stockman led the No. 51 team to four wins in his first season atop the pit box at KBM in 2020. He came to the organization with experience as a crew chief in all three national series, including a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and an Xfinity Series championship with Dillon in 2013. Stockman’s Truck Series drivers have three starts at Darlington, with Dillon’s fifth-place finish in 2010 being the best result. In Xfinity Series action, his best result across six starts was also a fifth-place result with Dillon in 2012. JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 18 team for the final time this season at Darlington.