Colby Howard joins CR7 Motorsports for Darlington Truck Series race

The South Carolinian has three prior Xfinity Series starts at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”
Last September, Howard negotiated a track-best finish of 19th in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 after starting 18th.
While keeping his expectations realistic for his Truck Series return on Sunday, Howard does have goals.
“My main goal is just to be smooth and be there at the end,” he said. “I would love to see a top-15 for these CR7 Motorsports guys or even a top-10 would feel like a win.
"But, if we can have a productive day and make some gains during the race and see the checkered flag, I think everyone will be satisfied.”
Highland Construction will serve as a major associate marketing partner for Howard’s third career NCWTS start.
Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Howard will line up 29th for the 147-lap race.
CR7 Motorsports holds 28th in the championship owner standings participating in 14 of the 16 races this season.
CR7 Motorsports has 40 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.
Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.
The In It To Win It 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 17th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The field will take the green flag on Sun., Sept. 5, 2021, shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.