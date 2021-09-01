Dylan Lupton - No. 51 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Darlington 2 Preview

How have you prepared for your first Truck Series race of the season?

“I’m excited to get going. I was able to jump in the TRD simulator a little bit this morning to get some laps. It has been a while since I’ve been at Darlington, so that is definitely going to help. I’ve been running my Super Late Model hear and there and I ran the Sonoma ARCA race but other than that, I’ve just been back in California working. I’ve prepared as much as I can, but it is going to be exciting getting back in a race vehicle.”

What do you feel like will be the difference between running the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series at Darlington?

“Quite a bit. It seems like these trucks you have a little bit more an air cushion when you get up next to the fence, so that will be a little bit different in (Turns) 3 and 4. Obviously you are able to carry a little bit more throttle time in these trucks when you are running by yourself. I think the biggest thing is that the track is pretty wide, but the racing groove is pretty narrow at Darlington. You know you have two lanes for the most part. Turn 2 is a place where I think that you can get yourself in quite a bit of trouble if you put yourself in a bad spot underneath somebody coming off that corner so that is something that I have to keep in mind. Other than that, it’s going to be feeling out the truck and the track that first stage and going from there.”

Have you set any goals for this race?