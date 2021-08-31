GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Raceway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 327 at Darlington. This celebrated chassis carried Sheldon to the win, and more importantly, the championship, at Phoenix Raceway last November. The last time the chassis competed was earlier this season at Richmond, where Creed finished 11th.

- Returning Darlington Winner: After experiencing a crushing defeat at Darlington last season, where he led the most laps in dominating fashion, Creed clutched up and powered to the win on a late restart during the track's most recent race in May. He enters this weekend's race looking to become the first driver to sweep both races at the Lady in Black.

- #Back2Back: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 GMS Racing team made a statement during the Playoffs opener at Gateway, in a race where they led 142 of 163 laps and cruised to victory. Creed is now locked into the Round of 8, with hopes of continuing his winning ways this round.

- Quote: Winning at Gateway to open the Round of 10 was a huge confidence booster for our No. 2 team. I am excited to return to Darlington this weekend, because this track fits my style perfectly. We had the dominant truck last year, but it got away from us, so winning there earlier this season made it seem like we redeemed ourselves. I think we might have the truck to beat once again on Sunday, and I'm looking forward to chasing after another win.