Dylan Lupton adds four more Truck Series races to 2021 schedule

Motorsports industry veteran Frankie Kerr will serve as crew chief for Lupton’s effort.

Veteran spotter Keith Barnwell will guide Lupton from high above.

Friday’s announcement from Reaume Brothers Racing and DCC Racing caps off a string of announcements this week for Lupton who will return to the Truck Series tour next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Kyle Busch Motorsports, as well as run a limited schedule with Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Lupton’s No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing schedule includes a double-duty weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in September followed by Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 5.

Lupton says he is ready for the challenge.

“It’s been a big week for me, but I can’t thank Josh and Brad for the opportunity to drive the No. 34 Toyota Tundra for the final four Truck Series races of the season,” he said.

“We have worked very hard over the last eight weeks to make sure we are in a position to put a competitive truck on the track with the goal of elevating Reaume Brothers Racing performance too. I’m excited to work with Frankie (Kerr), whom I’ve known a little since competing in the Truck Series over the past couple of years.

“It is going to be a very busy two and a half months or so, but I’m ready to get to work and do a great job not only for Josh and Brad but Kyle Busch Motorsports and Sam Hunt Racing too.”

Lupton has recorded one top-five and four top-10 finishes across 11 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts. Lupton posted a career-best fifth-place finish in the Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2019. Additionally, he has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 35 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Californian finished second in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway earlier this year. Across 33 career West Series starts since 2011, he has registered two wins, 14 top-five, 27 top-10 finishes and finished runner-up in the series championship standings in 2014.

“This is a huge opportunity for Reaume Brothers Racing,” said team principal Josh Reaume. “DCC Racing is partnering with Reaume Brothers Racing to bring a higher quality product to the track from Brad Means decades of experience in the sport.

“We have been working on this opportunity with Dylan for a couple of months and have acquired specific equipment for his races. The input from Brad as well as Frankie has the chance to propel Reaume Brothers Racing to another level in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and that is something we are all excited about.”

Means who has a relationship with Lupton from his Truck Series tenure at David Gilliland Racing is thrilled to work with him in a much larger capacity.

“I am focused on owning my own team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in the future, but this is a great building opportunity for DCC Racing with Dylan Lupton,” added Means.

“I am excited to get to work with Dylan again especially in a situation that allows me to have a great influence on the vehicles. Josh has worked really hard to grow and improve his program, but with this collaborative effort, it’s an even better opportunity for Dylan, Josh and I to really prove ourselves. I think we are going to surprise a lot of people.”

While sponsorship for Lupton’s efforts will be announced at a later date, Aggressive Hydraulics will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the four-race program.

Lupton’s first race aboard the No. 34 Toyota Tundra is the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on Fri., Sept. 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET | 6:00 p.m. PT.

