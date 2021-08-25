Dylan Lupton to Drive No. 51 Safelite AutoGlass® Tundra at Darlington

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Dylan Lupton will drive the No. 51 Tundra Sept. 5 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The 27-year-old driver’s Toyota will carry primary sponsorship from Safelite AutoGlass, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services.

Lupton has recorded one top-five and four top-10 finishes across 11 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts. Lupton posted a career-best fifth-place finish in the Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2019. Additionally, he has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 35 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Wilton, California native finished second in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway earlier this year. Across 33 career West Series starts since 2011, he has registered two wins, 14 top-five, 27 top-10 finishes and finished runner-up in the series’ championship standings in 2014.

An alumnus of the NASCAR Next initiative, Lupton has one prior start at Darlington in the Xfinity Series during the 2017 season.

“The opportunity to drive the top-notch equipment that Kyle Busch Motorsports prepares is a dream come true,” Lupton said. “The No. 51 team always prepares fast Tundras and I’m extremely excited to get to Darlington and be able to showcase my talent and represent Safelite AutoGlass.”

“Dylan has had strong runs on the intermediate tracks in the Truck Series and we believe that he can deliver a solid result behind the wheel of the Safelite AutoGlass Tundra at Darlington as the No. 51 teams tries to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs,” said Mike Verlander, president of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Darlington will be the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. After one race in the Round of 10, they sit eighth on the owner’s playoff grid with 2017 points, one spot above the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.

First-year crew chief Mardy Lindley has led the No. 51 team to three wins across 16 races this season. Owner-driver Kyle Busch was victorious at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City while Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Truck Series event at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Truex Jr. became the 16th different driver to win a Truck Series event for KBM and the 12 th to collect their first-ever victory in NASCAR’s third division. When he gets behind the wheel at Darlington, Lupton will be the eighth different driver to make a start for the No. 51 team in 2021.