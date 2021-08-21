Derek Griffith Finishes 26th in Truck Series Debut for KBM

Derek Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Friday night, piloting the No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Toyota Tundra at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Nearing the end of Stage One, Griffith spun out and got into the wall in Turn 1, bringing out the third caution of the race. The contact resulted in damage to the back end of the No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Tundra that the crew would be forced to work on during pit stops throughout the remainder of the race.