Charred Flag Factory to support Chris Hacker in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut

The Charred Flag Factory was formed in Rochester, New York in 2017 by Paul Cummings after a cherry tree was cut down on his property.

After a few years of making flags around the holidays, he started customizing them and turned the Charred Flag Factory into his full-time passion.

The Charred Flag Factory only offers flags of the highest quality. They only use solid hardwoods and hand-pick each slab. They won't let anything leave their shop that they wouldn't be proud to display in their own homes.

They have built a few thousand flags for just about every industry imaginable including the military, corporations, fire departments, law enforcement, sports teams and more.

Because they send digital layouts before they start each flag, their customers can alter their designs and change things around before they start production. They can verify their flags' appearance before they buy it!

They take a lot of pride in our work and love what we do. This helps give peace of mind.

"I'm honored to play a small part in Chris's journey and his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Charred Flag Factory owner Paul Cummings. “His story has inspired me. He's a proven fighter, a hard worker, and exactly the kind of person I like to be around and work with.

“Chris strikes me as someone who dreams about excellence and won't stop working to improve each and every day. I can't wait to see where this road takes him."

Hacker has been overwhelmed by the support of his upcoming NASCAR national series debut, especially from Cummings and Charred Flag Factory .

“I will forever be thankful to Paul and everyone at Charred Flag Factory for being a part of my journey and this incredible opportunity at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Friday night,” offered Hacker.

“I’ve set some personal goals for my debut and that includes representing my partners with the best finish possible. What the Charred Flag Factory has done for so many is amazing, and I hope we’re able to bring them some new business with their reach into the NASCAR world at Gateway.”

For more on The Charred Flag Factory, please visit charredflags.com .

For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker).

The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 16th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.