NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: WWT Raceway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 42nd career start with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and 16th of the 2021 season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

The Ford Performance driver has one career Truck Series start at the Illinois track coming last season where he started 14th and earned a 10th-place result. In his lone ARCA Menards Series start at the facility in 2019, mechanical issues forced him to retire from the race after 57 laps.

Gray had a strong showing at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago, but lightning ended the race early and prevented him from continuing his drive forward late in the race.

Marcus Richmond has called nine races at the 1.25-mile racetrack with four top-fives and seven top-10s. He has finished second twice with Dennis Setzer in 2008, and Todd Gilliland in 2018.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago. The young driver had just cracked the top-10 when he began to experience fuel pump issues and had to spend time in the garage for a replacement. He was credited with a 35th-place finish.

Gray has one career start at Gateway with the ARCA Menards Series in 2020. He started fourth and finished eighth in the 120-lap event.

It will be another busy weekend of racing for the 16 year old. After competing in his second ever Truck Series race on Friday night, he will make the 1.5 hour trek north to the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to drive the No. 46 Fusion on the dirt with the ARCA Menards Series.

