Derek Griffith - No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Tundra Camping World Trucks WWTR Preview

How do you feel about getting the opportunity to make your NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut?

“I can’t put into words how thankful I am to KBM, JBL and Hudson Speedway -- this is really a dream come true. Just being here at KBM the last couple days and checking everything out and having it all settle in is pretty amazing.”

How are you preparing for your Truck Series debut?

“Definitely taking as much time as I can to watch as much footage as possible. I know going in that I’m going to have the best Toyota Tundra that I can have with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the crew working on it. I have a lot of confidence in what they can do. Coming into Gateway it’s going to be a big thing for me for sure.”

Have you set any goals for your Truck Series debut?

“It’s hard to set goals with the circumstances that are at hand because I have such a lack of experience compared to the other drivers. If we go out there and have a good run and it shows good, that’s all I am hoping for. I don’t want to tear anything up, I want to have a good finish and I know that I have a truck that is capable of winning. I’m very excited to get out there, but don’t have anything as far as goals yet other than to keep it clean and do what I can.”

What does it mean to be carrying your hometrack’s logo on your Tundra for your Truck Series debut?