GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Preview

Notes:
- Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Zane Smith's No. 21 Silverado.
- Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 325 at Gateway. This chassis has six Top 10 finishes to its credit, and was last raced at Charlotte earlier this season where it finished 10th with Smith behind the wheel.
- First Impressions: Smith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway in 2018 and put his name on the map by running near the front of the pack for the duration of the race. Impressing many, the standout talent earned a Top 5 finish in just his very first start.
- #21in21: Zane Smith makes his second Playoffs appearance in his sophomore season of NCWTS competition, and is hungry to jump one spot from his runner up finish in 2020. Driver No. 21 enters Gateway sitting sixth in the standings, currently eight points ahead of the cutline.
Quote: "I am ready to start the Playoffs at Gateway with my No. 21 crew. Fortunately, we are going to be starting up front, which is very important at this track. Hopefully, we will have a mistake free day and stay up front throughout the race to fight for a win at the end."