Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby and GMS Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway

When six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby makes his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway next month, a familiar sponsor and colors will be on his No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

Doug Coby will carry the Mayhew Tools name in a special American Flag style paint scheme that mirrors the scheme he runs for his own race team on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Mayhew Tools, a company based in Turner Falls, Massachusetts, has been a sponsor of Coby’s Modified efforts since 2017.

Coby, who has two Whelen Modified Tour wins to date during the 2021 season, and also a victory in the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) event at Stafford Motor Speedway, is excited to showcase the colors and sponsorship to the Truck audience in his debut.

“It’s exciting for me because Mayhew Tools stepped up to help Mike Smeriglio’s team on the Whelen Modified Tour when I was driving for him, and they stood behind me when I started my own team,” Coby said. “They help me with whatever they can. To have them with me on the Truck with GMS Racing in my debut, it shows there is a strong commitment between the two of us. It’s a cool feeling to have people behind you that want to contribute to everything that you are doing. The American Flag paint scheme is a fan favorite and I am excited to showcase it to a national audience.”

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will take place on Thursday, September 16 at 9 p.m., live on Fox Sports 1, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

"Doug has been successful with the Whelen Modified Tour and the short tracks and we are excited to support him on this bigger stage,” John Lawless, President of Mayhew Tools, said. “We have been with Doug for a while and not only do we think he has a lot of talent, but he is a wonderful spokesman for Mayhew Tools. We think he will go out there and do well and we wanted to be involved in his Truck debut.”

GMS Racing President Mike Beam remarked, "I am looking forward to watch Doug Coby make his truck debut with our team at Bristol in September. Earlier this year, I had the chance to work with Doug through the SRX Series, and his ability to drive became apparent right away. This opportunity is a big one for him, and we are proud to represent his longtime sponsor, Mayhew Tools, onboard our No. 24 Silverado."

For more information on Doug Coby Racing, visit dougcobyracing.com.

GMS Racing PR