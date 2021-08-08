2021 GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Recap

Notes & Quotes:—
- Tyler Ankrum arrived to Watkins Glen full of optimism as the No. 26 Silverado had a phenomenal race at the series' only other road course event earlier this season at Circuit of Americas, where he finished second. This time, however, Ankrum had to scratch and claw his way to the front from the initial drop of the green flag. On lap 2, contact through the bus stop forced an early green flag pit stop with a flat tire, resulting in a 26th place finish in Stage 1.
- Despite it being an uphill battle early on, the LiUNA! crew never gave up hope, and crew chief Charles Denike made the right calls on adjustments throughout the race. Stage 2 was significantly better for Tyler, where he finished an impressive 6th place.
- Ankrum was essentially in a "must-win" situation to make the NCWTS Playoffs, and had a fighting chance to take home the win as the race came a to a close. Unfortunately, the No. 26 was on the outside looking in as the weather did not permit the full distance finish. Though the crew's spirits are dampened, Tyler Ankrum looks to finish out his season on a high note over these final seven races.
Quote: "We had a pretty fast LiUNA! Silverado, and I was happy with our speed. It was just an unfortunate set of events that led to our team not being able to walk away with the finish that they deserved. I think if we would have had the opportunity to finish the race under green, we might have had a great shot at making the Playoffs. Unfortunately we'll just be stuck wondering what if, but that doesn't mean that we are done for the year. I'm ready to have some fun and go for some wins near the end of the season!"