2021 GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed entered Watkins Glen looking to impress. With four Top 5 finishes in four road course starts, Creed was bound to be a contender from the start. Contend he did, driving his No. 2 Silverado to the front right away. Sheldon finished Stage 1 in second place, and backed it up with a fifth place run in Stage 2.

- Creed led the way for GMS Racing in the rain-shortened race, finishing an impressive 3rd place finish. Momentum is on the side of the 2 team right when it counts most.

#Back2Back: Sheldon Creed is headed to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, looking to defend his 2020 championship.

Quote: "Overall, we had a pretty good day at the Glen. I felt that we could have been more of a contender if we had an opportunity to get out in clean air, because aero means so much at this track. My truck handled great for the most part, but we were just a little too tight compared to the front two. I'm glad we got a good finish though, and I'm looking forward to getting the Playoffs started with my No. 2 team."