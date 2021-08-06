Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 Motorsports at Watkins Glen

The summer break is over and CR7 Motorsports and driver Grant Enfinger are ready to tackle the beautiful Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176.



Enfinger, the Fairhope, Ala. native returns to the CR7 Motorsports team for his sixth race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and looks to duplicate his road course success with the team achieved earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) where he propelled the organization to their first top-five of the year with a fourth-place outing.



Armed with the support of longtime partner Champion Power Equipment, Enfinger is hoping to deliver his sixth top-five but ninth top-10 overall in 15 NCWTS races this season.



Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson Tennessee, Milwaukee Wisconsin and Toronto Canada.



Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field.



“Champion Power Equipment has been a huge part of my career,” Enfinger said.



“Champion’s line of portable generators is a great fit for NASCAR fans who love to tailgate and camp at their favorite race track. It’s always fun to go out into the campgrounds and meet all the fans that support Champion. By getting out there and connecting directly with their consumers, we’ve had the honor and privilege to see that brand grow over the years.”



CR7 Motorsports nor Enfinger has turned any laps in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at WGI.



The series’ returns to the Finger Lakes of New York for the first time since 2000. Despite their lack of notes for the event, team manager and driver Codie Rohrbaugh are confident in the truck and their gameplan set by veteran crew chief Doug George for the final race of the regular NCWTS season.



“New track for me this weekend and some new Champion Power Equipment colors,” added Enfinger. “Looking forward to another opportunity with the No. 9 guys at Watkins Glen.”



When it comes to road courses, Enfinger has five starts to his credit with one top-five and two top-10 finishes and carries an average finish of 10.8.



“Everyone is excited about going to Watkins Glen for a variety of reasons,” Rohrbaugh offered. “We have seen our road course program improve significantly this year and Grant continues to bring excellence behind the wheel and providing ideas and feedback to improve the overall presence of our race team.”



In Enfinger’s last race with CR7 Motorsports at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in late June, the team contended for a top-five finish, but a mechanical failure eight laps from the finish have Rohrbaugh determined to make it up to his driver.



“Pocono was a major bummer, so everyone is eager to rebound on Saturday with Grant,” added Rohrbaugh. “We had such a strong run going and had an engine issue. I told Grant that we would rebound and I believe the truck we are bringing to Watkins Glen will give him the chance to do it.



“He’s a master when it comes to road course racing. He is so smooth and knows the tricks and trades of turning left and right. I look forward to seeing our No. 9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet out front.”



CR7 Motorsports has 38 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.



CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 25th in the championship owner standings participating in 12 of the 14 races this season.



In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



The United Rentals 176 (72 laps | 176.4 miles) is the 15th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Aug. 7, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



