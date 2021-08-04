GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Preview

Notes:
- Sponsor spotlight: Bama Buggies returns this week to feature on Chase Purdy's No. 23 Silverado.
- Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 121 at Watkins Glen. This chassis has a long, celebrated history on road courses, including one win with Brett Moffitt at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2019. In total, the chassis has five Top 10 finishes. The last time chassis 121 was used in competition was at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, where it finished 27th.
- Playoff Outlook: Purdy is enters the final race of the regular season sitting 19th in the championship points standings, 174 points behind the playoff cut line.
- Seat time: In addition to this Saturday's NCWTS race at Watkins Glen, Chase Purdy will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday afternoon driving the No. 63 Chevrolet.
Quote: "I am excited to race at Watkins Glen this weekend in a truck for the first time. I have some experience there in the K&N Pro Series in 2017, and will have some extra track time by running the ARCA race on Friday, so that should come into play. I think it’ll be a fun weekend with my No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevy."