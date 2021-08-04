Ryan Truex - United Rentals 176 Race Advance

Truex on Racing at Watkins Glen: “I’m excited to get back to the track after a few weeks off,” said Truex. “Road course racing presents a fun and unique challenge. We’re going to do our best to run a solid race, stay out of trouble and complete all of the laps.”



Truex at Watkins Glen: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000.



Truex has four Truck Series starts on road courses, with his best finish of fifth coming at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2017.



The New Jersey native has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Watkins Glen, with his most recent coming in 2018.



Truex also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the New York road course, coming in 2014.



On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Niece Equipment and Marquis this week at Watkins Glen International.



For over 40 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability.



Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

Niece Motorsports PR