Carson Hocevar - United Rentals 176 Race Advance

Hocevar on Racing at Watkins Glen: “I’ve enjoyed the road courses so far this season,” said Hocevar. “I’m thankful for the chance to turn some laps here and get some extra track time in the ARCA Series on Friday. We’re hoping for a solid weekend, where we can keep our nose clean and run all of the laps.”



Hocevar at Watkins Glen: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000.



Hocevar has three Truck Series starts on road courses, coming at Daytona (2020, 2021) and Circuit of the Americas (2021). This season, Hocevar earned a 14th-place result at Daytona and a seventh-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.



In the Points: Following the most recent race at Knoxville, Hocevar moved up one position in the driver point standings to ninth. In addition, he retained the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings.



On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Premier Security Solutions, Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports and GM Parts Now.



Premier Security Solutions started in 2013, with a police officer helping at his child’s local high school. After consulting with local superintendents and teachers, Premier Security Solutions became the go-to protection service for school security.



The goal of Premier Security Solutions is to deflect and deter unlawful activity, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. As a company fully committed to community protection, Premier Security Solutions believes that the prevention of criminal actions is its primary duty. The company prides itself on its efficient service and the ability to deliver a safe environment.



Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.



GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

Niece Motorsports PR