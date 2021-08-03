Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Watkins Glen International Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Primary Partner(s): AIRBOX Air Purifier | The Safe Air Zone

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Spotter: Tony Raines

2021 Driver Points Position: 15th | 2021 Owner Points Position: 16th

WISE Power 200 Starting Position: 16th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 110; previously raced at Circuit of the Americas on May 22, 2021 (Start: 29th | Finish: 16th).

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Returning To The Finger Lakes: For the first time since 2000, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make left and right turns at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for their third and final road course start of the 2021 NCWTS season.



The Truck Series was held each year at Watkins Glen from 1996 to 2000, with Greg Biffle winning the series' last race there in June of 2000. Road-course expert Ron Fellows won Watkins Glen's truck event in 1997 and 1999.



The event located in Schuyler County, is among the 16 national series’ tripleheader events in 2021.



Welcome Back: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing as the primary marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for five races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Watkins Glen, AM Racing welcomes The Safe Air Zone as an associate partner on Austin Wayne Self’s No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado.



The Safe Air Zone strives to help businesses and consumers create a safer and healthier clean air environment that mitigates the spread of airborne pathogens. Handcrafted in the USA, our air purifiers exceed national standards of indoor air quality by following CDC requirements for air ventilation utilizing Certified HEPA filters and incorporating proven antimicrobial technologies.



We start with the AIRBOX Air Purifier, a best-in-class product developed by clean-room technologists that is 100% hand-built by American craftsmen.



It combines high-proficiency air filtration with clean-lined, modern design and style. We also support our business customers with marketing assets to help communicate your commitment to providing safe air to your clients and staff.



Support includes branding kits personalized to your company and other content assets.



To learn more, visit thesafeairzone.com.



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return as partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Watkins Glen.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 15th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race of the season.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



Double Duty: For the first time this season, Austin Wayne Self will have double driving responsibilities as he’ll pilot the No. 32 AIRBOX | Janitronics Chevrolet in Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



Another partner of AIRBOX, Janitronics has been around for nearly fifty years, working hard to clean for health. Your experts in cleaning have now partnered with the experts in Air Filtration, Airbox products from the Safe Air Zone, featuring certified HEPA Filtration.



You mind your business, we’ll keep it clean.



Self will make his 50th ARCA Menards Series start on Friday, Aug. 6, and first since 2019. In four career ARCA road course events, Self-delivered three top-10 finishes and maintains a solid average finish of 11.8.



Career Year: Just past the halfway point of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing are enjoying a banner year.



14 races into the season, the team has just two finishes of 23rd or worse and maintains an average finish of 17.9 entering the United 176.



He is mirroring his 2018 Truck Series season where he finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings maintaining an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Watkins Glen Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at WGI will mark Self’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.450-mile road course.



This weekend, however, will be his third road course race of the season. Earlier this season, Self-competed on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Road Course.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Self has made seven starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish, while also carrying an average finishing position of 14.4.



Knoxville Raceway | Corn Belt 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, Austin Wayne Self-made his 121st NCWTS start.



Starting 21st for the second consecutive race, Self-contended for his third top-10 finish of the season before being swept into a massive late-race pileup ending his night 20 laps from the finish.



Self-finished 30th, the team’s worst finish of the 2021 season.



14 races complete, Self and his Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing have two top-10s, five top-15s, nine top-20s and 12 top-23 finishes.



To The Point(s): Entering Watkins Glen, Self sits 15th in the championship standings with 280 points earned and a loss of one position following the Corn Belt 150.



Just 84 points separate Self from 10th in the championship standings currently held by Stewart Friesen and 171 points in the arrears from fifth locked by Zane Smith with eight races remaining this season.



In the race for a Playoff spot, Self is 71 points from the cutoff currently held by Chandler Smith and needs a win on Saturday afternoon to vault himself into the Playoff picture.



AM Racing also secures 16th in the NCWTS owner standings.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend at Watkins Glen.



This weekend marks his 18th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 17.0 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 121 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.5.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AIRBOX Air Purifier, GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2021, the AM Racing team will also receive support from Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Watkins Glen International: “It’s nice to get back in a truck after several weeks off. I’m pumped about getting back on a road course. I really enjoy road course racing and feel like I continue to improve as a road course driver with every race.



“Running the ARCA race on Friday evening will be a big help in getting familiar with the layout of Watkins Glen and hopefully we can carry the momentum of the ARCA race to the Truck race on Saturday afternoon.



“I also want to thank The Safe Air Zone and Janitronics for jumping on board this weekend at Watkins Glen. Hopefully, it’s a strong weekend start to finish.”



On Knoxville Raceway: “That was unfortunate. We had such a fast No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado, but the bottom lane really became king there in Stage 3 and it became just a matter of bumper trucks on the restarts and we found ourselves on the wrong end very late in the race.



“It’s a shame. Ryan (Salomon, crew chief) and everyone brought me a great truck and Brett (Moffitt) was doing great too before he had his issues. I’m proud of the effort by this AM Racing team even if we don’t have the results to show for it.



“On to Watkins Glen and our last shot at a Hail Mary to make the Playoffs.”



On 2021 Season: “This is it as far as the Playoffs are concerned. We will do what we can to put ourselves in a position to either contend for the win or even throw a Hail Mary to pull an upset.



“It is not going to be easy, but we won’t be going down without a fight.



“Even if we don’t make the Playoffs though, it’s been a strong season for the AM Racing team and we have a lot more to accomplish and prove before Phoenix in November.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 176 (72 laps | 176.4 miles) is the 15th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Aug. 7, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

