E1 Motorsports Adds Watkins Glen Primary Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd

Longtime partner of NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd, E1 Motorsports has added a primary sponsorship of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado at the historic road course, Watkins Glen International. E1 Motorsports caters to road racers with everything you need to customize, maintain, modify, repair, or upgrade your vehicle.



“E1 (Motorsports) has been on my truck for almost every race over the past few years,” said Spencer Boyd. “They are a great partner and sometimes I spend way too long on their Instagram page. I’m so happy to see them on the hood at The Glen because so many of their loyal followers are sports car enthusiasts and there is no better place than The Glen to showcase their brand.”



Founded in 2014, E1 Motorsports initially began as a parts drop shipper for automotive enthusiasts on national auto forums and local Facebook groups. E1 Motorsports has grown into a 14,000 sq. ft. full-service automotive repair and customization facility. Offering Genuine, OE, OEM, and Aftermarket maintenance and repair parts, as well as high-performance accessories, there isn't a need you have that E1 Motorsports can't resolve



Co-Owner of E1 Motorsports, Brian Stewart commented on the partnership with Boyd, “Spencer is not only a racecar driver, he’s a car guy just like us. We love being able to support his career while getting great exposure for our brand. We recently moved into our new shop in Houston so if you’re in the area and want your Audi, Porsche, VW, Lamborghini, etc. worked on, please come on by. If you just need parts, visit our website and check out our huge selection.”



NASCAR racing returns after a two-week hiatus with all three series running at Watkins Glen. This race is particularly important for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as it’s the final race of the regular season. Eagle Nation (Boyd’s loyal fan group) will be cheering on the No. 20 E1 Motorsports truck as Young’s Motorsports hopes to showcase their road course prowess.



Shop online for your performance parts at www.e1motorsports.com .

Spencer Boyd PR