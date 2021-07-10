John Hunter Nemechek Salvages 11th-Place Finish

John Hunter Nemechek clinched the 2021 regular season NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with an 11 th -place finish on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway. The driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra spun coming to the checkered flag but managed to lose minimal spots and would finish 11 th .

On Thursday evening, Nemechek made contact with the outside wall during practice and damaged his primary Tundra enough that crew chief Eric Phillips made the decision to go to a backup truck. On Friday, Nemechek then pulled off during his qualifying race, as he would have to start at the rear of the feature regardless.