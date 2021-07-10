John Hunter Nemechek Salvages 11th-Place Finish

John Hunter Nemechek clinched the 2021 regular season NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with an 11th-place finish on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway. The driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra spun coming to the checkered flag but managed to lose minimal spots and would finish 11th.
On Thursday evening, Nemechek made contact with the outside wall during practice and damaged his primary Tundra enough that crew chief Eric Phillips made the decision to go to a backup truck. On Friday, Nemechek then pulled off during his qualifying race, as he would have to start at the rear of the feature regardless.
Nemechek began the race at the tail of the field, but steadily marched toward the front, arriving in the top-10 by lap 73. After a chaotic final stage, Nemechek was ninth coming to the checkers and spun, but managed to continue, losing only two spots to cross the finish line in 11th.