Brian Brown Finishes Eighth in Truck Series Debut at Knoxville Raceway

Talk about your night.

“I mean, what a bunch of ups and downs. We started 15 th , and my biggest downfall in this type of deal is not being used to having a spotter and starting on the outside and not being able to get down, you know, inside, inside, inside, not getting down. Lost eight to 10 spots probably to get going. I felt like I clawed my way back inside the top 20, and then they called me inside, inside, and I just turned down across a guy’s nose and got spun out. I tried to work my butt off to get back up to where I was and spun out again. I think at one time we were 38 th , two laps down, so to be able to come back and get a top-eight finish, never thought at that point I would, but it just shows the caliber of team KBM has and Casey’s, FVP, Rowdy Energy, Whisps Snacks, all the people who helped out and allowed me to come do this tonight. Just an awesome opportunity, KBM’s a topflight organization and you can see why they’ve won seven or eight championships. In the end we had a good points night for the 51 and hopefully I can do it again one day.”