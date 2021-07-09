Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, Jul 08 19
Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Michael Annett
 
Primary Partner(s): TMC Transportation
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis
 
2021 Driver Points Position: N/A
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 20th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Taking Over: For the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history, the tour will visit Knoxville Raceway for Friday night’s Corn Belt 150.
 
The historic half-mile facility known as the “Sprint Car Capital Of The World” has been hosting racing events since 1901 – but will host its first NASCAR national series event nearly 120 years later.
 
Knoxville will serve as the second and final dirt race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.
 
Hey Michael! Young’s Motorsports announced on Monday evening that NASCAR veteran Michael Annett will join the team and pilot the team’s mainstay entry in Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway.
 
Annett will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series scene for the first time since July 2014 when he competed at Eldora Speedway.
 
Welcome To The Team: Longtime Michael Annett partner TMC Transportation will partner with Young’s Motorsports for Annett’s 10th career Truck Series race at Knoxville.
 
TMC Transportation is the nation's largest employee-owned open deck transportation company. TMC provides expert transportation services and supply-chain management solutions throughout the 48 contiguous states.
 
Founded in 1972, TMC is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and is known for its integrity, innovation, superior safety record and dedication to quality and customer service. The company's claim-free, on-time delivery record is the best in the business and is consistently recognized by its customers.
 
Follow TMC on Twitter @TMCTRANS. 
 
Michael Annett Truck Knoxville Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will mark Annett’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.5-mile Knoxville Raceway.
 
Michael Annett Self Truck Series Dirt Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Annett has one prior dirt start throughout his career at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in 2014.
 
Driving for Bob Newberry’s NTS Motorsports, Annett started 30th but climbed to a 25th place finish completing 149 of the scheduled 150 laps.
 
Michael Annett Self Career Truck Series Rundown: Since 2008, Annett has competed in nine NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, delivering one top-five and two top-10 finishes.
 
He finished a career-best second at Kentucky Speedway in 2008 driving the No. Pilot Travel Centers Toyota Tundra for Bill Davis Racing.
 
Pocono Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, rookie Kris Wright drove the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado
 
Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,
Wright contended for a top-20 finish, but an unscheduled pit stop late in the race for a flat tire ruined Wright’s Truck Series Pocono Raceway debut and left the team with a 30th place finish.
 
Double Duty: In addition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Annett will partake in Saturday afternoon’s Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Speedway.
 
Competing for JR Motorsports this season, Annett has delivered one top-five and eight top-10 finishes, including a season-high third place result this past Saturday at Road America (Wisc.).
 
Beginning this weekend at Atlanta through Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August, Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro will showcase their new spicy chicken sandwich.
 
Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With nine races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 20th in the series’ owner standings with a handful of drivers.
 
In addition to Wright, former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry and NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the opening 13 races of 2021.
 
In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, three top-15s and eight top-25 efforts collectively.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Annett as crew chief of the No. 02 TMC Transportation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.
 
Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.
 
He will crew chief his 136th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday. In his previous 135 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his first crew chief start at Knoxville this weekend.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Michael Annett, please visit MichaelAnnett.com, like him on Facebook (Michael Annett), and follow him on Twitter (@MichaelAnnett).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Michael Annett Pre-Race Quote:
 
On Knoxville: “It’s been my dream to race at Knoxville ever since I can remember, I can’t thank Tyler (Young, team principal) and Young’s Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity.”
 
 
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Tate Fogleman
 
Primary Partner(s): Basin Pump Down Services
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 34th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 09
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
Notes of Interest:
 
Welcome Aboard: Tate Fogleman and Young’s Motorsports welcome Basin Pump Down Services as the primary marketing partner for Friday night’s event.
 
A Midland, Tex.-based company Basin Pump Down Services provides the oil and gas industry with Frac, Pump Down, Toe Prep, and Frac Stacks.
 
Knoxville marks their first race as a primary marketing partner this season but Basin Pump Down Services continues a long-standing relationship with Young’s Motorsports for another season.
 
Tate Fogleman Truck Knoxville Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will mark Fogleman’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.5-mile Knoxville Raceway.
 
This weekend, however, will be his second dirt NCWTS race of the season. In March, Fogleman finished 23rd on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt driving for Young’s Motorsports.
 
Pocono Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Tate Fogleman made his 39th career NCWTS start.
 
Starting 25th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman-recovered from early race handling woes in his No. 12 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado to claim a respectable 21st place finish at the checkered flag.
 
Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as an associate marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the Corn Belt 150.
 
Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Knoxville, Fogleman sits 23rd in the championship standings.
 
16 points separate Fogleman from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Raphael Lessard with nine races remaining this season.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team is also tied for 34th in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.
 
He is also a business major at High Point University.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.
 
He will crew chief his 38th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 37 races, he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at Knoxville. 
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Knoxville Raceway: “Our last two races have been very solid for everyone on the Young’s Motorsports team, but we are going to Knoxville looking not only to continue our forward trajectory but propel our team towards the top-10.
 
“Everyone is working very hard and we are incredibly focused. Knoxville is certainly a wild card race, but I hope it’s an event that will pay off for our No. 12 4P Energy Services Chevrolet Silverado.”
 
On 2021 Season: “I’m proud of everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team – even if we do not have the finishes to show for it. It does not come from a lack of effort from anyone.
 
“We had a good race at Nashville, but we still need to continue the fight and not get complacent. And we will fight. We need to put some points on the board over the next couple of races, so that’s our primary objective.” 
 
 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Kyle Strickler
 
Primary Partner(s): Crowe Equipment
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
 
2021 Driver Points Position: N/A
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 37th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 01
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Knoxville, mainstay driver Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Kyle Strickler as the driver of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for the Corn Belt 150.
 
Just The Facts: Strickler, a native of Mooresville, N.C. is an avid and successful dirt driver. This season, he signed to run full-time in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for PCC Motorsports.
 
Earlier this year, he also scored his first victory on the World of Outlaws Late Model Series winning the Sunshine Nationals finale at Volusia (Fla.) Speedway Park.
 
Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Knoxville, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Crowe Equipment as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.
 
Crowe Equipment, who is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, is a specialist in new surplus and used Cat parts and whole equipment.
 
Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment. 
 
Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched, and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly. 
 
Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.
 
Kyle Strickler Truck Series Career Stats: Strickler, nicknamed by his peers as the “High Side Tickler” has two prior starts in the Truck Series, including most recently in 2019 at Eldora Speedway driving for David Gilliland Racing.
 
In those two starts, Strickler, earned a career-best 18th place finish at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in 2019 after starting fifth for DGR.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Strickler as crew chief of the No. 20 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
 
He will crew chief his 68th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 67 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at Knoxville.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Kyle Strickler, please like him on Facebook (High Side Tickler) and follow him on Instagram (highsidetickler) and Twitter (@highsidetickler). 
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
 
Kyle Strickler Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Knoxville Raceway: I’m very excited for the opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports. Tyler (Young) and I are good friends and have been wanting to put a deal together like this for a long time.
 
“Knoxville, Iowa is a place that I’ve had a lot of success and really look forward to going back to. I’ve spent a lot of time racing IMCA Modified’s in Iowa and have a pretty large fan base there. It is very cool for a short track racer like myself to get the opportunity to run a NASCAR Truck race in that area.
 
“I can’t thank everyone involved enough for putting this deal together especially Scott Crowe with Crowe equipment Tyler Young, Spencer Boyd and everyone at Young’s Motorsports. Also, I want to thank my longtime supporters G Style Transport, Donaldson Grading and Jerovetz Motorsports for helping out on this opportunity as well.”
 
 
Race Information:
 
The Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 14th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The lone practice begins on Thurs., Jul. 8, 2021, at 6:05 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Qualifying heat races begin on race day, Fri. Jul. 9, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The 40-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. 
 

Youngs Motorsport PR

Speedway Digest Staff

