Brian Brown - No. 51 Casey's/Rowdy Energy Tundra Camping World Trucks Knoxville Preview

You’ve had a lot of success in sprint cars at Knoxville in your career. What does it mean to you to be getting this a chance to race in the Camping World Truck Series there?

“I’m excited for it, obviously we’ve had some success with the winged sprint car there, but until recently I’ve never run there with fenders. What a great opportunity with Casey’s and Rowdy on what I feel like is the best truck in the pits, the 51. It’s going to be a learning experience, but I’m looking forward to running all the laps and putting ourselves in a position to have a good finish at the end.”

How do you feel what you experienced running the SRX series at Knoxville will relate to running in the Truck Series there?

“I feel like running anything at Knoxville besides a sprint car is definitely going to help me. Something that heavy, that doesn’t really want to turn, and when it does want to turn it wants to spin out, all that is just different. Being able to run around 100 laps there with an SRX car, learning where to lift, where to pick up the throttle, they are similar, but they aren’t similar. The best way I can explain it is just doing something a little bit different. Everybody at KBM has welcomed me with open arms. Mardy (Lindley), the crew chief, has been phenomenal. From point A to point B where we’ve been so far has been just an awesome experience. Hopefully, we can get Casey’s and Rowdy and the Toyota Tundra 51 up in the front where it belongs.”

Have you set any goals going into the race?