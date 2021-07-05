Young’s Motorsports tabs Michael Annett for Knoxville Raceway showdown

Young’s Motorsports announced today that the iconic black and gold colors of Des Moines, Iowa-based TMC Transportation will make their return to Knoxville Raceway with full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett at the helm of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend.



Annett, a Des Moines, Iowa native, is making his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), which last saw him compete in 2014 at Eldora Speedway.



Annett also competed in eight NCWTS events in 2008.



Knoxville Raceway holds precious memories for Annett and TMC Transportation, as TMC Chairman Harrold Annett, who passed away earlier this year, owned the No. 12 Mickow Sprinter that raced at Knoxville Raceway during the ’70s and '80s on a weekly basis.



Driver Mike Brooks won the track title for Annett in 1980, off the strength of eight feature wins. Annett had great success in the ’80s and '90s with driver Sammy Swindell amassing numerous wins at the track behind the wheel of the No. 1 TMC Sprint Car.



The No. 02 will carry a decal on the decklid honoring Harrold’s 2007 induction into the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame.



Annett is proud to bring the TMC Transportation colors back to Knoxville on Friday night.



“It’s been my dream to race at Knoxville ever since I can remember, I can’t thank Tyler (Young, team principal) and Young’s Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity.”



Young’s Motorsports which will field three entries in the inaugural event is thrilled to welcome Annett to their team lineup.



“Michael is a huge addition to the Young’s Motorsports team this weekend at Knoxville,” said team principal Tyler Young. “We believe he has the capabilities of delivering our organization another top-10 finish this season in such a prestigious race which also holds a lot of sentimental value to not only himself but the entire Annett and TMC Transportation family.”



For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).



For more on Michael Annett, please visit MichaelAnnett.com, like him on Facebook (Michael Annett), and follow him on Twitter (@MichaelAnnett).



The Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 14th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The lone practice begins on Thurs., Jul. 8, 2021, at 6:05 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Qualifying heat races begin on race day, Fri. Jul. 9, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The 40-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



Youngs Motorsports PR