NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 19th Finish: 26th Hailie Deegan started 19th for her first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

During the first stage break, Deegan reported her Toter F-150 was pretty tight and she was struggling in traffic. She closed the stage in 25th. During the break, the California native pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to tighten up her truck.

Deeegan started Stage 2 from 17th and on lap 23 she reported her Ford was too free. Just before the stage came to an end, Deegan reported she had a tire going down. She dove onto pit road for four fresh tires just before the stage break.

The unexpected pit stop put her in the 34th position, one lap down. Deegan came back down pit road during the Stage 2 break for more adjustments to her truck and fuel, and the team confirmed a tire was losing air pressure.

In the final stage with 15 laps to go, Deegan relayed to her crew that her truck was loose in and loose off.

With 10 laps remaining the caution came out and Deegan was just shy of being the beneficiary of the free pass to put her back on the lead lap. She was in the 32nd position.

Deegan restarted 29th with six laps to go in the race and ultimately finished 26th.