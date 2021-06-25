Cr7 Motorsports Returns to Truck Series Action at Pocono Raceway

After sitting idle for the last two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races at Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, CR7 Motorsports returns to action with Grant Enfinger for Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.



The two-race sabbatical allowed the team led by general manager Codie Rohrbaugh and crew chief Doug George to prepare for an upcoming stretch of races beginning with the 60-lap battle at the “Tricky Triangle.”



Rohrbaugh will return to Truck Series competition in the next event at Knoxville Raceway on Fri., July 9, 2021.



In their most recent race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway nearly four weeks ago, Enfinger delivered a solid 14th place effort – keeping him nestled inside the top-10 in the championship standings.



After two races with another organization and two podium finishes to boast, Enfinger returns to the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado looking to continue that same pace and keep the Statesville, N.C.-based team pointed in the right direction.



“We are always thankful to have Grant in our race trucks and we’re glad to be back in action this weekend at Pocono,” said Rohrbaugh. “We’ve spent the last several weeks working hard to make sure we’re doing our part as an organization to be ready for the rest of the season.



“Pocono is a demanding race track, but I think it’s a track that fits Grant’s style well and I think his statistics prove it.”



Enfinger, a native of Fairhope, Ala. is no slouch when it comes to racing at the 2.5-mile triangle.



In four previous Truck Series starts, he has delivered two top-10s and four top-13s with an average showing of 10th. Both driver and team hope they can improve on that statistic.



“Grant always has tremendous feedback, and he has certainly done his part to help make our intermediate program better,” added Rohrbaugh. “Doug (George, crew chief) and him have an executed plan of what they want to on Saturday and I think they will easily be able to deliver.”



“We aren’t starting near the front, but I don’t think it will take longer for our No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet to get there.”



Overall, looking at the team’s program, Rohrbaugh is satisfied with the direction of the team heading into the summer stretch.



“Whether it’s me or Grant behind the wheel, you can see that there has been progress in 2021,” he said.



“We’re getting there but there’s still work to be done. We want to be competitive week in and week out. Eventually, we’d like to take our team from contenders to winners.



“Everyone is working hard to achieve that goal; we just have to keep ourselves focused and humble and we will get there soon.”



Enfinger’s hood will adorn a decal remembering CR7 Motorsports general manager Mark Huff who passed away in February after a brief illness. Huff was responsible for launching CR7 Motorsports’ Truck Series program in 2018.



It’s a busy weekend at Pocono for CR7 Motorsports. In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the organization will field an ARCA Menards Series entry for the General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 with Jason Kitzmiller behind the wheel.



Enfinger, a six-time NCWTS winner has eight prior ARCA Pocono starts, including a win in 2016. Rohrbaugh also competed in four ARCA Menards Series races with a best finish of seventh in the 2018 edition.



CR7 Motorsports has 36 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.



With 10 races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is sixth in the championship driver standings, just one point from fifth.



CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 22nd in the championship owner standings after 12 races.



In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 13th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Jun. 26, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



CR7 Motorsports PR