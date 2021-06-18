Doug Coby to Compete for GMS Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway

Six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion Doug Coby will pilot the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

"I'm really thankful to have the opportunity to drive for a winning team like GMS Racing at Bristol," said Coby. "My racing career has been filled with chance meetings where I come across someone who ends up opening another door for me, and last weekend's SRX event at Stafford withy Mike (Beam) was another one of those cases. For Mike to leave the event and speak with Maury Gallagher about putting me in one of their trucks at Bristol is phenomenal and I'm grateful for the opportunity to prove myself in the Camping World Truck Series. I'm really looking forward to working with all the guys on the 24 team at one of my favorite tracks. It doesn't get any better than Bristol!"

Coby won the inaugural SRX Racing event last weekend at Stafford Motor Speedway where he was paired with team president Mike Beam as celebrity crew chief. Coby has 30 Whelen Modified wins to his credit and has made more than 200 starts in the series.

"One of the main goals Ray (Evernham) and his group had with the SRX series was to give these local short track guys like Coby a shot," said Beam. "We're blessed to have Maury's (Gallagher) support to put these local guys in a truck and give them a chance to compete at the national level in NASCAR."

Sponsorship and paint scheme for Coby's No. 24 Silverado will be revealed at a later date.

GMS Racing PR