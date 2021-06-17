Cory Roper – No. 04 CarQuest Auto Parts Ford F-150 Preview Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 04 CarQuest Auto Parts News and Notes

Texas Motor Speedway was a solid race for the Roper Racing team. The 18 place finish was the team's best result at a mile and a half track in 2021. The team hopes this momentum will carry into the upcoming summer stretch. Tune in: Roper Racing and CarQuest Auto Parts are excited to be a part of this historic weekend. Tune in on June 18th at 8:00 ET on FS1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Nashville is a new track for us and everyone else so I’m really looking forward to it. Going to new race tracks is always a good thing. We found some speed at Texas so we’re looking to keep building on our mile and a half package. Shane and the guys have done a really good job finding speed at these fast intermediate tracks. We’re going with CarQuest on the truck again so hoping to have another solid run for everyone at CarQuest.”

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “ It has been a long time since we raced at Nashville. I believe 2011 was the last truck race there. I like this track a lot and we are going to be able to race JJ- our truck from Texas one more time. So I’m hoping we can build on that 18th place finish, and get practice. It’s nice to go to the track and have a practice session to get Cory some laps, especially on a track we’ve never seen before. I am grateful for the effort it has taken to be able to turn a truck around in the short time we have.”

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 0 1 1 0 0 25.6 27.1

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 35 0 1 2 0 0 23 23.4

Roper Racing PR