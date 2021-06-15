DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Deegan is making her 13th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and her first at Nashville Superspeedway. The Ford driver will participate in practice and qualifying on Friday while at the 1.33-mile oval track.

At Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth last weekend, Deegan started from the 12th position and was running in the top-10 when she made a scheduled green-flag pit stop from the eighth position late in the race. Unfortunately, she suffered a punctured tire shortly thereafter, which resulted in her having to come back down for service. While on pit road, she received a penalty which forced her to go several laps down under the green-flag and finish in the 24th spot.

This weekend, Deegan will carry a Monster Energy visor camera in addition to an on-board camera for her first event at Nashville.

The rookie driver has seven career truck starts at tracks 1.5-miles in length or less. Deegan has a best finish of 13th earned at Charlotte and Kansas Speedway in Kansas.

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has one triumph at Nashville. In 2010, Todd Bodine started from the pole position, led 91 laps and scored the win with just over a four second margin of victory.

After Friday night’s race at Nashville Speedway, Deegan will head to Knoxville, Iowa, to participate in her first race in the SRX Racing Series on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Click here for Deegan's career statistics.