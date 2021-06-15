Drew Dollar - No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Nashville Preview

Do you feel like being a new driver and going to a track that most everyone hasn’t been to is an equalizer?

“I think it will be a little bit of an equalizer. For me being a new driver and fresh, nobody will have any notes. We are going to have a 50-minute practice session for everybody to figure it out at the same time. Hopefully I can figure it out. I have a good feeling that our Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra will be good. I know I have to do my job for the team to figure it out as quick as I can and keep it out front.”

Nashville gives out the Gibson guitar trophy. Do you have any trophies that stand out?

“The guitar would definitely be a cool thing to add to the collection. That’s definitely going to be the goal. It’d look really cool sitting in my room, but I’d say the Talladega trophy is probably my favorite trophy that I’ve won. It weighs like 70 or 80 pounds. It’s heavy to move around. It’s a cool size and has the anvil on top that is made of steel and iron. It’s neat and makes a statement. It’s super heavy, but the guitar would look good sitting next to it.”

Nashville is the home of country music. If you could trade spots with a country music star or band, who would it be?