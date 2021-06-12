DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Texas

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
Start: 12th
Finish: 25th
- Deegan started the event from 12th in the Toter Ford F-150. Hot and humid weather conditions made for a very slick racing surface which Deegan battled in the opening laps before the first caution on lap 8 when she was 16th.
- On lap 21 under cation, she reported her F-150 was a little loose on entry while in the 18th spot.
- During the lap-31 caution, the California native reported she could use a small adjustment but was feeling more comfortable with the track and was in the 14th spot.
- On lap 52 under caution, she reported her Ford felt better after the most recent adjustments and was in the 23rd spot.
- At the end of Stage 2, Deegan was really happy with her truck's handling and completed it in the 15th spot.
- Deegan started the final stage from 10th. She remained in the top-10 until she made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 110.
- Shortly after returning to the track from the scheduled stop, Deegan felt tire chatter and returned to pit road for service. The crew discovered a punctured tire and Deegan returned to the field to complete the remainder of the race. The unscheduled pit stop took her off of the lead lap and she ultimately finished 25th in her first race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.