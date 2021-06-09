Bird Dog Traffic Control Partners with JJCR at Texas

Bird Dog Traffic Control, a first-time NASCAR sponsor, partners with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) at this week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at the Texas Motor Speedway. Bird Dog Traffic Control will appear on the rear quarter panels of the #10 Fastener Supply Company Ford.

Crystal Holliday, the CEO of BDTC said, “We have been interested in a NASCAR partnership for some time and when we looked at JJCR we felt that our values aligned. We both are female-owned businesses in male dominated industries with a passion for the military.” Cobb added, “After getting to know more about Crystal and Bird Dog Traffic Control I see how impressive the company is that she has built. I like to really understand my sponsors business in order to help them meet their objectives. Bird Dog is growing rapidly in many racing markets and I’m excited to get their name out to Texans and NASCAR fans around the world.”

Bird Dog Traffic Control provides work zone services to a diverse customer base including but not limited to installations, rentals, and event planning! For more information please visit BirdDogTrafficControl. com or Facebook.com/ birddogtrafficcontrol

JJCR PR