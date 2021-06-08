Record Rack’s ‘Bucks for the Brave’ is Back with Spencer Boyd

In their fourth season of partnership with NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.), is again asking for nominations of heroes to attend their annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event. This contest allows you to nominate Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters) to win the hunting experience of a lifetime.



Spencer Boyd commented on the event, “There was such a great response from NASCAR fans the last time we had Bucks for the Brave on the truck. We want to continue to grow awareness of what Record Rack is doing for these service members by rolling it out during the NASCAR Salutes timeframe. I’ll be driving a super-patriotic red, white, and blue paint scheme with the Bucks for the Brave Challenge Coin on the hood at Texas Motor Speedway to drive the message home. I’m just humbled to do my part for this great event.”



Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place later this year. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. One winner from each of our seven categories will be chosen: Air Force Veteran, Army Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Retired Firefighter, and Retired Law Enforcement. To receive notification of when the nomination process opens visit https://www.spencerboyd.net/ bucks-for-the-brave.



“We want to honor these heroes by sharing their stories, and provide them the chance for this once in a lifetime experience,” said Wildlife Marketing Lead, Jodi Cornelison. “Spending time in the outdoors is a way for many to unwind and recharge from daily life. Bringing these heroes together that have formerly served, gives them back some of the comradery they have been missing. We at Sportman’s Choice® & Record Rack want to recognize these men and women for their service and sacrifices and provide a product that helps them further enjoy wildlife in the outdoors.”



Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will head to Young’s Motorsports home state of Texas on Saturday, June 12 for NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 1:00pm ET.

Spencer Boyd Racing PR