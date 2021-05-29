NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Charlotte

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 12th Finish: 13th After qualifying was rained out, Deegan lined up 12th to start the event. She reached the top-10 just before the halfway point of the stage. The race remained green throughout the stage and Deegan completed it in 10th. During the stage break, the Toter driver visited pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments.

Deegan started the second stage from the ninth spot. 50 laps into the race, Deegan was in the 13th position when the caution was displayed. She remained out on the track during the caution and restarted 11th with six laps to go in the stage.

Another caution late in Stage 2 found Deegan in 11th and she visited pit road for service to her F-150. She closed out the stage just outside the top-10 in a one-lap shootout. Since Deegan pitted just before the break, she stayed out during the stage break.

The rookie driver started the final stage from the ninth position. With 50 laps to go in the race, Deegan was 13th. She made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 104 from the 14th position. Unfortunately, the caution came out during the pit sequence which trapped her one lap down. After a lengthy caution for cleanup and with 10 laps to go, Deegan restarted in the 13th position where she ultimately finished.

Deegan's 13th-place finish at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ties her previous best finish of 13th earlier this year at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.