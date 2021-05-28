Military Veteran Keith McGee to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Memorial Day Weekend

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today 40-year-old Military Veteran Keith McGee of Eagle River, Alaska will drive the team’s No. 3 Barstool Sports Zero Blog Thirty Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) North Carolina Education Lottery 200 the kick off to the annual Memorial Day NASCAR Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) on Friday, May 28.





In April, McGee a veteran of the United States Air Force became the first Alaskan and first disabled veteran to make a NASCAR start in any of the top three tier divisions with his NCWTS debut in the Toyota Cares 250 at the Richmond Raceway.“As a veteran I was looking forward to racing this Memorial Day weekend at CMS. Monday of this week I had sponsor back out at the last minute, and I put out a feeler on Twitter hoping for a miracle and a few hours later I was talking to Dave Portnoy about having Barstool Sports on the truck and the rest is history;” Said McGee.“I am very fortunate and grateful for all the companies out there like Barstool Sports that are willing to recognize and give back to the Military and support our Veterans. It is all very fitting everything was able to come together on the grand weekend of celebrating the servicemen and woman of our United States Military. As a kid I always dreamed about driving the iconic No. 3 in NASCAR, it is such surreal feeling knowing I will have the opportunity to run that number, but also be out on track competing for all my brothers and sisters in arms that made the ultimate sacrifice. For Barstool Sports and Jordan Anderson to give me this opportunity truly means a lot.”





Competing in a partial season of ARCA Menards Series – West competition in 2018 & 2019, McGee was able to capture a pair of top-ten finishes at Meridan Speedway in Meridan, Idaho and Placer County Speedway in Roseville, Calif.



McGee’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado will carry primary branding from Barstool Sports and Barstool Sports Military podcast Zero Blog Thirty.



“It’s an honor to have veteran Keith McGee and team driving the Zero Blog Thirty truck on behalf of Barstool Racing. Any opportunity Barstool gets to support our veterans, especially on Memorial Day Weekend, we’re happy to be a part of.” - Dave Portnoy, Founder & President of Barstool Sports



Barstool Sports is the preeminent next generation sports media brand and platform, driving 1.2 billion average monthly social views and 8 million average monthly podcast listeners, delivering content 24hrs/day 365 days a year. One of Barstool’s most popular podcasts throughout its platforms is Zero Blog Thirty a military themed podcast released every Tuesday and Friday.



From bombs, bullets, and bad guys to politics, pop culture and all things problematic: Zero Blog Thirty is the stories you might know told from a slightly different perspective that was forged through war, wit, and wounds.



Tickets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 are still available for purchase by visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com



If you are unable to make it to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the race will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App at 8:30 PM EST and aired LIVE on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.



