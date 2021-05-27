Simcraft Partners With Thorsport Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway

ThorSport Racing announces SimCraft has partnered with the team and will be represented on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra of Ty Majeski for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

SimCraft is a premier racing simulator manufacturer and a worldwide leader in motion simulation. Their flagship product, the APEX6 PRO, a 6DOF full motion racing simulator will be installed at the ThorSport Racing shop this summer for on demand, unlimited, seat time and ongoing driver development for all of the team’s competitors.

“We are super excited to partner up with ThorSport Racing and Ty Majeski.” Said Sean Patrick MacDonald, Co-Founder and CTO at SimCraft. “Ty is such a proponent of simulator usage for his own development, and we have been working with Ty’s teammate Ben Rhodes since he was racing Legend cars as a young teenager, so this partnership is a great fit for SimCraft.”

Majeski will make his ThorSport Racing debut when he pilots a fifth entry for the team in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The accomplished late model racer has made 16 previous Camping World Truck Series starts where he has a series-best finish of eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Catch all of the racing action from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Friday, May 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

