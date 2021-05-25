DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Charlotte

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Deegan makes her 10th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Toter F-150 on Friday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Last Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Deegan started 28th at the 3.426 mile road course race. She survived wet track conditions, a spin and an evasive move to miss a competitor's stopped truck in the middle of the track to bring her Monster Energy F-150 home to a 14th-place finish.

Deegan participated in a NASCAR rookie test at Charlotte in April.

The California native has four starts in her young Truck Series career at mile-and-a-half venues.

The Truck Series will have a full day of activity on Friday with practice and qualifying before the race.

Click here for Deegan's career statistics.