Todd Gilliland WINS in Austin. McDowell Scores Record Top-10 Finish and Alfredo Gets Top-20

TODD GILLILAND. NO. 38 CROSLEY BRANDS FORD F-150. FINISHED 1.
Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 started Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of The Americas from the 5th position.
Gilliland would prove impressive right from the drop of the green flag as the No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 would settle inside of the Top-5 and quickly go to work on running down the leader. With 5 laps remaining in the first stage, the No. 38 had climbed into the 3rd position as Crew Chief Chris Lawson came over the radio to tell Gilliland that he was running 2 seconds per lap faster than the leader. Then, on the Final Lap, Gilliland would overtake the lead and go on to win Stage 1 (his second stage win of the season). Under caution, the No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 would pit for an air pressure adjustment, 4 tires and fuel after Gilliland noted that his truck, “lacked a bit of forward drive, but the balance is good.” Unfortunately, the No. 38 team would be hit with a questionable “over the wall too soon” penalty, which forced the No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 to restart at the rear of the field for the second stage.
In Stage 2, Gilliland would continue to impress as he made quick work of driving back through the field and would be scored in the 8th position with only a handful of laps remaining as Lawson called the No. 38 to pit road for 4 fresh rain tires and fuel before going on to take the second green-white-checkered flag from the 9th position. During the Stage 2 Caution, Gilliland told the team that he was “just lacking a bit of side bite through the high speed stuff” and would stay out after pitting just before the second Stage Break Caution.
Gilliland would restart 5th for the Final Stage of Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race and would strategically pick away at the trucks in front of him as he climbed into the second position with 7 laps remaining in the race. Then, 2 laps later, the No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 would regain the lead and never looked back as Gilliland would make history, becoming the first NASCAR Truck Series driver to win at Circuit of The Americas as well as earning Front Row Motorsports their first Truck Series victory.
With his win on Saturday, Gilliland locks himself into the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs and is now scored 4th in the playoff standings.
GILLILAND ON CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS:
"We had such a great truck today. Thank you to Crosley Brands, Ford Performance, Front Row Motorsports, Speedy Cash, Speedco, The Pete Store, Frontline Enterprises, Chicago Pneumatic, Black's Tire and everybody that has come on board. This is a huge win for us; we've been gaining momentum every single week and today was another big step in the right direction for our team. I'm just so proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports."