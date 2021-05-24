Todd Gilliland WINS in Austin. McDowell Scores Record Top-10 Finish and Alfredo Gets Top-20

MICHAEL MCDOWELL. NO. 34 LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS | OUTWEST EXPRESS FORD MUSTANG. FINISHED 7.

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express team started Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas from the 23rd position.

The race track was primarily dry during the pre-race pace laps, which prompted NASCAR to allow teams to pit for an optional tire swap as the field had put on rain tires prior to rolling onto the grid for pre-race ceremonies. During the optional pit stop, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call for McDowell to keep his rain tires on as the weather radar showed incoming precipitation. The call proved to be the right one because rain began to fall just as the green flag dropped, to which the majority of the field would be forced to pit again and trade out their slick tires for wet ones. McDowell would quickly jump into second place before the caution flag would fly on Lap 9. McDowell would stay out during the caution and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express Ford Mustang would lead the field back to green as the No. 34 would lead 3 laps, including McDowell's 100th in the NASCAR Cup Series before going on to finish Stage 1 from the 2nd position.

During the first Stage Break Caution, McDowell would stay out and restarted Stage 2 from the 2nd position. The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express Ford Mustang would sustain significant left rear damage during a multi-car incident on Lap 20 after standing water on the straightaway between turns 11 and 12 created poor visibility. Under yellow, McDowell brought his race car to pit road for 4 fresh rain tires, fuel and damage repair and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express Ford Mustang would restart from the 32nd position with 2 laps remaining in Stage 2. McDowell would gain 15 positions through the remainder of the stage as he took the second green-white-checkered flag from the 17th position. During the second Stage Break Caution, McDowell told the team that he had picked up a right rear tire rub and the would pit for 4 tires, fuel and damage repairs.

In the Final Stage of Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express Ford Mustang would blaze through the field once again as the rain began to intensify and would be scored in the 7th position when NASCAR displayed the yellow flag on Lap 54 for track conditions and shortly after made the decision to call the race early as the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Outwest Express Ford Mustang would take the checkered flag from the 7th position.

Sunday’s 7th-place finish earns McDowell a career-best 5 Top-10 finishes in a single season as well as a team-best for the most Top-10 finishes for the No. 34 car in a single season.

